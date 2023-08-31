Order this outstanding tomahawk steak at the NJ Shore

Order this outstanding tomahawk steak at the NJ Shore

Bill's tomahawk steak (Photo via Bill Spadea)

Continuing our celebration of red meat and the many delicious ways to enjoy steaks, burgers, ribs and any other way you can prepare it, Jodi and I met friends at a great Jersey Restaurant this week.

Chef Mike's ABG (Atlantic Bar & Grill) in Seaside Park is an iconic restaurant at the entrance to Island Beach State Park. Situated on the beach, the place offers a great bar scene, outdoor casual dining and fine dining inside.

(Chef Mike's ABG via Facebook)
loading...

We've gotten to know Chef Mike over the years and enjoyed his positive, patriotic and killed presentation from the kitchen for years.

He and his team are rock stars when it comes to food delivery and service.

We had a great night with our friends Bob and Christine and our server Christina did an outstanding job. Of course, I asked for the chef's recommendation and Jodi and I were not disappointed.

I had the tomahawk which had a bone large enough to hit a baseball. Jodi had the porkchop.

Jodi's Porkchop (Photo via Bill Spadea)
loading...

Wow, thick, juicy and bone in.

If you're headed to the shore this weekend, check out Chef Mike's ABG. Seaside Park is one of the Jersey Shore's nicest towns.

Photo via Canva and Google Maps
loading...

Mayor John Peterson has done an amazing job leading the community, speaking up for homeowners and making the town and inviting place for small business.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.
More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.
Filed Under: Red Meat, Seaside Park
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3