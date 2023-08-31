Order this outstanding tomahawk steak at the NJ Shore
Continuing our celebration of red meat and the many delicious ways to enjoy steaks, burgers, ribs and any other way you can prepare it, Jodi and I met friends at a great Jersey Restaurant this week.
Chef Mike's ABG (Atlantic Bar & Grill) in Seaside Park is an iconic restaurant at the entrance to Island Beach State Park. Situated on the beach, the place offers a great bar scene, outdoor casual dining and fine dining inside.
We've gotten to know Chef Mike over the years and enjoyed his positive, patriotic and killed presentation from the kitchen for years.
He and his team are rock stars when it comes to food delivery and service.
We had a great night with our friends Bob and Christine and our server Christina did an outstanding job. Of course, I asked for the chef's recommendation and Jodi and I were not disappointed.
I had the tomahawk which had a bone large enough to hit a baseball. Jodi had the porkchop.
Wow, thick, juicy and bone in.
If you're headed to the shore this weekend, check out Chef Mike's ABG. Seaside Park is one of the Jersey Shore's nicest towns.
Mayor John Peterson has done an amazing job leading the community, speaking up for homeowners and making the town and inviting place for small business.
