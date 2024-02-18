Authorities in Absecon are asking for help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened just after 9:00 on the westbound side of Route 30 near the Executive Lodge motel, between The Home Depot and Turner Avenue.

According to the Absecon Police Department, "the driver failed to stop and fled the scene, leaving the victim without aid."

What to Look For

Authorities are actively seeking the public's assistance in this investigation as they are looking for a vehicle with heavy front-end damage, consistent with the impact with the pedestrian.

No other information was released by officials.

Help Police

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident are urged to come forward and contact the Absecon Police Department at (609) 641-0667.