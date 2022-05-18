A drug bust at an apartment complex in Ocean County has landed an alleged gang member behind bars.

Authorities say detectives with the Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted an investigation into the distribution of heroin throughout northern Ocean County. As part of their work, cops identified a unit in the Suncrest Village Apartment complex in Manchester Township, which was allegedly being used to store and distribute heroin, according to police.

The investigation identified Eugene Ayala Jr., age 27, of Manchester, an alleged member of the “Crips” street gang, as being involved in the distribution of heroin...

This past Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at that apartment unit, and, "detectives seized a quantity of illegally obtained Percocet tablets, a fully loaded Glock handgun containing hollow point ammunition, and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug distribution."

Ayala, Jr., was charged with possession of Percocet, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Ocean County Jail as per New Jersey bail reform.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

