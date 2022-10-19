Philadelphia is 7th Worst in America in Increased Homicides

So many roads lead to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner when it comes to the increase in violent crime in the former City of Brotherly Love.

The latest WalletHub.com survey supports this pronouncement with its just-released report titled Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates in America.

Philadelphia finished as the 7th worst city in America in terms of the increased homicide rate.

The Top 10 Worst are as follows:

Kansas City, Missouri Detroit Michigan St. Louis Missouri New Orleans, Louisiana Milwaukee, Wisconsin Albuquerque, New Mexico Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Norfolk, Virginia Nashville, Tennessee Oakland, California

This is a list that you never want to be included in because it affects the very fabric of your community.

The quality of life in all of our cities centers around feeling like your hometown is safe.

The uptick in violent crime all across America is changing our nation and our way of life.

Something must be done without delay to reverse this dangerous and negative trend. Or, we will continue to see worsening surveys such as this one.

SOURCE : WalletHub.com

