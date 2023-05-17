A Philadelphia man has been sentenced for serving as the get-away driver to two Pennsylvania men who robbed a bank in Carneys Point in July 2018, while brandishing a firearm.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Kenneth S. Thompson was sentenced to 77 months in prison after pleading guilty this past September in Camden federal court to an indictment charging him with bank robbery.

Thompson admitted that on July 30, 2018, he and co-defendants Antwaine Thomas and Kareem Moore drove from Philadelphia to Salem County. They agreed that Thomas and Moore would rob the Fulton Bank in Carneys Point and that Thompson would assist them in escaping by serving as the get-away driver.

Thomas and Moore walked into the bank and demanded cash from numerous bank employees while pointing a loaded handgun at them. Thomas and Moore took the cash from the bank and fled. In the meantime, Thompson drove past the bank multiple times in an effort to abscond with his confederates, but was thwarted when responding officers arrived at the bank within minutes of the robbery. Thompson fled in the get-away car.

Thomas and Moore previously pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a bank robbery, and on May 11, 2021, they were sentenced to 272 months and 168 months behind bars, respectively.

