A Pleasantville man is headed to prison for running a drug distribution network and also for a drug-induced death.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Emery Chapman was sentenced on two separate indictments to the following charges:

First-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network

First-degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute

First-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death

Chapman received an aggregate term of 21 years in state prison with a nine-year period of parole ineligibility. He will also be subject to five years of intensive parole supervision upon his release.

First Indictment

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, in December 2018, Emery supplied heroin to 61-year-old Brian Whitted of Galloway Township. Whitted later resold some of that heroin to a Galloway man, who ingested the heroin, overdosed, and died.

Like Chapman, Whitted previously pleaded guilty to causing a drug-induced death and he was sentenced to a decade behind bars, where he remains today.

Second Indictment

Subsequently, in 2020, Chapman was the subject of an investigation that revealed that he was overseeing a narcotics distribution network while in custody in facilities located in Atlantic County and Georgia.

By using contraband cellphones, Chapman conspired with other members of his drug network to purchase drugs from Philadelphia and resell them in Atlantic County. The investigation led to the recovery of 19,650 bags of heroin, weighing approximately 9 ½ ounces.

Others Will Be Sentenced

Chapman’s co-defendants on the leader and distribution charges have all pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing later this month.

47-year-old Tennille Lee of Atlantic City and 37-year-old Teresa Lockhart of Millville have each pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in exchange for a potential five years in prison.

43-year-old Ebony Chapman of Absecon also pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute and she is expected to be sentenced to a term of probation.