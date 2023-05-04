This New Poke Restaurant is Now OPEN in Marlton, NJ!

One of your new favorite lunch spots in Burlington County is here!

Finally! Poke Bros, a casual dining spot that specializes in fresh, Hawaiian-style poke bowls, is officially open at its new location in Marlton, New Jersey! Take look at the post from this Facebook community page.

Get our free mobile app

They're located in the Marlton Square shopping center at 300 NJ-73, Unit E-3, next to Chopt. You may remember when Victoria's Secret occupied the space.

If you're not familiar with poke, it's pretty much sushi in a bowl, most often made with fresh raw fish as the primary protein. Poke Bros has several different signature poke bowls made with different varieties of salmon, tuna, shrimp and chicken. You can also opt for a build-your-own poke bowl with different delicious toppings! Check out their full menu HERE.

If you need something cooler and sweet, they also have mochi ice cream! There's food options for the kids too.

Poke Bros already had two open locations in New Jersey, in Sicklerville and the other in Cinnaminson. And this new Marlton location isn't the only one newly opening - they have one coming soon to Plainsboro!

I tried them the other day and it was delicious!! My salmon and tuna bowl made for a perfect, fresh, lightweight dinner. Have you had a chance to check it out yet? Give us your verdict in the comments!

Go ahead and follow them on their Facebook page and Instagram page!

9 Delicious Korean Restaurants to Visit in Central Jersey Pass the bibimbap and beef bulgogi! These spots look SO good....Lots of them in Edison NJ!