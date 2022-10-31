Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Loaded Gun, Heroin

Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing charges after being arrested with a loaded gun and heroin.

The scene unfolded around 10:45 this past Saturday night, October 29th, when officers were called to South Carolina and Baltic Avenues for a report of a man with a gun.

Officer Anthony Nastasi responded to the area and located a male, Iman McCoy, matching the description of the suspect. Officer Nastasi made contact and began speaking with McCoy. As Officer Nastasi spoke to McCoy, he began to walk away and refused Officer Nastasi’s order to stop.

According to police, after a brief foot pursuit, McCoy was apprehended and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

McCoy was found to be in possession of a defaced handgun that was loaded and approximately 3 grams of suspected heroin.

25-year-old Iman McCoy of Atlantic City has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a handgun, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, and possession of CDS.

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

