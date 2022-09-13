Police: Man Dies from Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a man recently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officials with the Jackson Township Police Department say their officers responded to a home on Jackson Mills Road near the border with Freehold for a report of a person who had sustained a gunshot wound.
Upon their arrival they discovered a male victim of a self inflicted gunshot wound. He was still alive and transported to the hospital for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Police say there is no reason to suspect foul play or that any crime was committed related to this shooting and there is no apparent danger to the general public.
A press release from the department did not indicate exactly when the shooting took place and because the incident is still under investigation and pending notification of next of kin, the identity of the victim was not released.