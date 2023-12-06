A press release from the Longport Police Department on Wednesday failed to provide many details following a police-involved shooting this past weekend.

Authorities said the incident happened on Saturday morning, December 2nd, just before 11:45 when an officer went to a home to check on a person who had not been heard from in several days.

The release simply said, "In the course of the response, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The details involving the shooting have not been determined at this time."

Police were quick to point out that no individuals were struck by gunfire or injured during the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the department is said to be fully cooperating.

Longport Police Chief Frank Culmone commented in a statement posted on the department's Facebook page,

The safety and well-being of our community are our top priorities. We are committed to transparency and accountability in all police matters. We understand the concerns this incident may raise and assure the public that a comprehensive investigation is underway.

Additional details will be provided after the investigation, per police.