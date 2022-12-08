It's that time of year; people are out and about, going to all kinds of random gatherings and festivities with both family and friends alike.

The holidays, am I right?

This is probably one of your busiest times of the year. It's definitely the most expensive time of the year, that's for sure. There's no doubt that the times we're in have made it harder to validate spending a lot of money. Still, it's that time of year where we all somehow make it happen regardless.

Here's my question, though: how often are people splitting the bill these days here in South Jersey?

It's hard out here for people who work an honest living for their money. I'll say this much: life sure ain't cheap these days! We've definitely seen better days here in the Garden State.

With things like groceries costing us an arm and a leg, it's not likely that any one person is footing the bill at the yearly holiday get-together. A recent study even attests to that. According to Forbes.com, there has been a rise in usage of payment apps like Venmo and Zelle over the last few months,

That makes sense though, doesn't it? I'm not about to pay for a meal in which five of us had a $20 meal. While I will admit that I try to live frugally, I'm no cheapskate. Still, with the cost of living these days, I won't be volunteering to pay a bill that's over $150. That's a lot of money!

Apparently, more people are using Venmo to split the cost of the bill out at restaurants than they have in previous times. Again, can you blame us? I'm a Venmo user and I'm thankful for apps like this because it makes it SO MUCH EASIER to exchange funds and not have to always carry cash.

So, just out of curiosity, I wanted to see where you stand.

