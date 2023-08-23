Popular Atlantic City, NJ Restaurant is Expanding to Philadelphia

An already popular Italian restaurant in Atlantic City is reportedly opening a second location in the City of Brotherly Love.

The expansion involves an eatery off Tennessee Avenue in A.C. on what's become known as the 'Orange Loop'.

It's a nook of a restaurant that I enjoy being tucked away in when I'm craving some comforting Italian cuisine, live music, or a swanky atmosphere. And, OMG, the COCKTAILS!

Rhythm & Spirits gives off all that and more.

They also serve pretty banging pizza for when I'm in the mood for something more casual, brunch, and has a nice little outdoor courtyard for warmer weather months.

Proprietor Mark Callazzo has confirmed to us that Rhythm & Spirits will expand into Philly sometime late this year or early 2024.

And where the restaurant is going near City Hall (reportedly taking over the former Classic Cake Co. space at One Penn Center off JFL Blvd.) is the perfect scene for it. It's going to fit in nicely.

We expect to see progress on the Philly Rhythm & Spirits develop quickly over the next couple month, so we'll keep you posted!

