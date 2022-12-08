Three people have been charged in connection to the death of a Mays Landing man in October.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 33-year-old Rahmir Bethea and 39-year-old Rasabohyt Bethea, both of Atlantic City, and 23-year-old David Santiago of Westville, OH, are responsible for the death of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.

During the early morning hours of October 19th, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter notification from the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

1400 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ

At the scene, officers found Ford unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department lead to those three being charged.

Two in custody

Rahmir Bethea was arrested on October 19th and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he continues to be held without bail. On Wednesday, Bethea was also charged with murder, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a rifle.

Santiago was charged on October 28th with conspiracy to commit murder. Santiago was a fugitive until arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Newark, NJ, on Tuesday. Yesterday, he was additionally charged with murder, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a rifle.

One on the run

Rasabohyt Bethea was charged on October 21st with conspiracy to commit murder. She, too, has also now been charged with murder, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a rifle. Bethea remains a fugitive.

Help police

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rasabohyt Bethea or this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

