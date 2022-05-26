Prosecutor: Beach Haven, NJ, Police Sergeant Left Loaded Gun Accessible to Juveniles
A sergeant with the Beach Haven, NJ, Police Department finds himself on the wrong side of the law after authorities say he left a loaded gun accessible to juveniles.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Stafford Township Chief of Police Thomas Dellane say 50-year-old Andrew Wahlberg of Manahawkin has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection to an incident that happened on May 18th.
According to officials, Wahlberg, "left a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun unsecured and accessible to juveniles."
Billhimer didn't release any specific details about the incident, however, according to patch.com, last week, a 15-year-old boy who was wearing all black clothing brought a loaded gun and a knife to Ocean Acres Park in Manahawkin. The gun that the child had was allegedly Beretta's, per their reporting.
The 15-year-old has been charged with second- and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon; he was being held in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
Wahlberg was served with the charge against him on a summons pending a first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.