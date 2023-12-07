A man from Camden has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Haddon Township woman last month.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 15th, the Camden County Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about a body that was found in the area of 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Camden.

There, officers were met by witnesses who had located a body, which was later identified as that of 26-year-old Cathleen McGrath.

On November 28th, 53-year-old Carlos Acevedo was arrested by detectives and charged with second-degree disturbing human remains.

8th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration loading...

As police continued their investigation, on Tuesday, Acevedo was additionally charged with first-degree murder.

Acevedo is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Michael Dons with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 365-3125.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.