Prosecutor: First-Degree Murder At The Atlantic County, NJ Jail

The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that there has been a Murder of the First-Degree committed at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, also known as the Atlantic County Jail.

The murder took place today, Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Aahznier Hayes, 22, who is from Westhampton, New Jersey has been charged with first-degree murder for the beating of Kenneth Raymond, 52, from Ventnor, New Jersey.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has released the following information:

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at approximately 12:09 a.m., the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit responded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing, NJ for a report of an inmate that was beaten to death by another inmate. The investigation to date led authorities to charge Hayes with the murder of Raymond.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that this is an ongoing cooperative investigation by ACPO and the ACJF.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is always turning to the public for your assistance in solving cases such as this.

They have shared this helpful contact information as follows:

“Anyone with information regarding serious crimes are asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.”

“Crime Stoppers People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.”

SOURCE : Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

