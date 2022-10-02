Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police.

23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.

Officials with the Lindenwold Police Department say they received a 9-1-1 call just before 10 PM reporting a person had been shot. Officers responded to a location on Egg Harbor Road where they found Shaw; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stand-off with police

MacAulay says an investigation identified Nevels as a suspect in the shooting.

On Saturday, he barricaded himself in a home in Gloucester Township but eventually surrendered to police.

Investigation is "active and ongoing"

Nevels is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 969-9530. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

