Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Lakewood has been arrested for child porn and failing to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says earlier this week, 31-year-old Matthew Robles was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Late last week, Robles was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Megan’s Law Unit revealed that Robles – a Megan’s Law Registrant under the supervision of the New Jersey Division of Parole- has been employed at a local business establishment in Brick Township without registering or notifying any law enforcement agencies.

Billhimer's office says on July 26th, officers visited Robles' home and discovered images of child pornography on his cell phone. He was taken into custody and held in the Ocean County Jail for various parole violations. All of his electronic devices were seized by law enforcement.

Two days later after Robles' devices were searched, "detectives discovered that Robles had been uploading and sharing images of child pornography on the internet by way of the WhatsApp Application."

On August 5th, Robles was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. This past Monday, he was served additional charges. He remains lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

