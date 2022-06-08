Authorities say no charges will be filed in connection to a crash last month that claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman in Cape May.

The accident happened on the afternoon of May 15th; an "erratic driver" was spotted driving over the Route 109 bridge into Cape May. Responding officers found a vehicle that matched the description traveling southbound on Lafayette Street.

Police say the driver, 51-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick from Lafayette Hill, PA, struck 63-year-old Eva Wolfe of Marlton on that street before hitting a utility pole and another vehicle.

Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene. Fitzpatrick and a juvenile passenger were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center and treated for their injuries.

On Wednesday, Cape May County Acting Prosecutor Michelle DeWeese said Fitzpatrick, "experienced a medical emergency while operating the vehicle which ultimately led to this tragic accident."

The investigation was conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Crash Investigation Unit and members of the Cape May Police Department.

