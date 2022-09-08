Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder.

According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police Department were called to a home on Weehawken Avenue by a concerned family member who was attempting to perform a welfare check on his father, 67-year-old David Donaldson, and his brother, Justin.

Lacey Township Police Officers subsequently made entry into the residence, where they discovered the body of a deceased male - identified as David Donaldson - with apparent trauma to his face.

An investigation conducted by the Major Crimes Unit with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that Justin Donaldson was responsible for his father’s death.

He was taken into custody at the scene without incident and is currently being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

