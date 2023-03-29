A Vineland police officer, who lives in Estell Manor, has been arrested for allegedly possessing dozens of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit acts.

38-year-old Christopher Ortiz was arrested on March 21st on a charge of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The day prior, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says they received a tip from Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., which is the storage provider for content stored on the Verizon Cloud Service, in reference to files that were uploaded by one of their users, which they identified as apparent sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities say they were alerted to a total of 76 files.

Upon receipt, ACPO detectives reviewed the reported content and confirmed it contained multiple files of juvenile females and males who appeared to be under the age of 18 engaged in prohibited sexual acts. Included with the forwarded referral was subscriber information for the telephone facility number of the user.

Verizon indicated the phone number was registered to Christopher Ortiz of Estell Manor, who was arrested without incident.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

