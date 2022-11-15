Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

Officers in Manchester Township are looking for two suspected shoplifters - Photos: Manchester Township Police Department/Townsquare Media Illustration
Get our free mobile app

Can you identify these two people?

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you.

The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Photo: Manchester Township Police Department/Townsquare Media Illustration
loading...

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Ofc. Jason Tarabokija at (732) 657-2009.

NJ Wawa fans offer 15 suggestions to make their stores better

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa)

From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!
Filed Under: Manchester Township, Manchester Township NJ News, Ocean County, Ocean County NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3