Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
Can you identify these two people?
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you.
The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction.
Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Ofc. Jason Tarabokija at (732) 657-2009.
