Retro Retailer Could Be Making its Triumphant Return in New Jersey

Brick-and-mortar retail locations have been closing at an alarming rate.

It's not surprising given the tech world we live in.

I love the convenience of Amazon and the ability to buy practically anything and have it arrive at my doorstep, sometimes on the same day.

By the way, shout out to all of our Amazon employees. You work your butts off and I'm pretty sure that without you we would all fall apart.

FTC Files Lawsuit Against Amazon Over Prime Membership Pratices Getty Images loading...

Don't you miss physically going into a store and actually shopping sometimes?

You know, trying clothes on, roaming the aisles, and being surprised.

When I think of the stores at the mall I liked to frequent back in the day, mostly music stores come to mind.

R.I.P. Sam Goody.

Plana96, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons Plana96, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons loading...

Cassettes, CDs, what?

There was another store that I shopped at all of the time when I was a baby DJ with a radio studio in my room. Yeah, I was that kid.

Radio Shack Declares Bankruptcy Getty Images loading...

Believe it or not, there are still a handful of Radio Shacks still in operation.

Remember when Radio Shack was everywhere? At its peak, the electronics store had about 7,000 locations nationwide.

The Street is reporting:

The biggest franchise operator of the brand, El Salvador-based Unicomer Group, has now acquired the company. It has big plans to not only revamp its website but also to build back its brick-and-mortar presence in the U.S.

The question remains, do we really even need Radio Shack? Take Amazon out of the equation. Most everything we were able to get at Radio Shack is now easy to pick up at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart.

I hope if this comeback happens, they still won't ask for your phone number just for batteries.

Would you like to see Radio Shack return? Which old-school retailers do you miss? Let me know. Matt.Ryan@townsquaremedia.com.