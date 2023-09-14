Full of rage? Where to break stuff in New Jersey

Sometimes you just want to take a sledgehammer to a flat-screen television, or a baseball bat to a shelf of glasses.

That's probably frowned upon at your home, but these acts of madness are certainly welcomed — and are actually encouraged — at so-called rage rooms located throughout New Jersey.

The concept is simple: you reserve a spot in a room that's equipped for chaos, don some protective clothing, and start swinging at breakables.

Depending on the spot, you may be able to bring your own stuff to smash. But every location has their own lineup of kitchenware, appliances and other objects that are waiting for a beating.

Rage rooms currently operating in New Jersey

Break Stuff NJ

⚫ 66 Georges Rd., New Brunswick

⚫ Break Stuff NJ website

Rage Room

⚫ 200 Wanaque Ave., Pompton Lakes

⚫ Rage Room website

Smashin City



⚫ Two locations: 1502 Route 37 East, Toms River and 4314 Route 9 South, Howell

⚫ Smashin City website

Rage room at Primitive AXE



⚫ 618 Delsea Dr., Glassboro

⚫ Primitive AXE website

