A man from Burlington County is facing seven years behind bars in connection to a stabbing in Galloway Township last year.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 30-year-old Raul Virella of Bordentown pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree aggravated assault in exchange for a seven-year state prison sentence.

On February 8, 2022, the Galloway Township Police Department responded to an altercation in the area of Federal Court. Officers at the scene found a victim suffering from severe stab wounds. That person was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent lifesaving emergency surgery.

Virella was arrested nearby and authorities say he admitted to stabbing the victim.

Under a plea agreement, Virella will need to serve at least 85 percent of his term before becoming eligible for parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 9th.

