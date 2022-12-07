Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who is a registered sex offender, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on multiple charges of sex trafficking minors.

32-year-old Semaj A. Gilmore has been charged by superseding indictment with three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of committing a sex offense as a registered sex offender.

According to court documents,

In April 2021, investigators learned that a missing juvenile from Pennsylvania was being advertised for sexually illicit activities on a website that is often used to advertise acts of prostitution. On April 13, 2021, an undercover agent contacted a phone number associated with the advertisement. The undercover agent and the user of the phone number, later revealed to be Gilmore, exchanged a series of messages that ultimately led to the undercover agent meeting the victim in a motel room in or around Mount Laurel, New Jersey, purportedly to engage in sexual activities in exchange for cash.

Officials claim Gilmore instructed the undercover agent to "get condoms" and to confirm that he was not "a cop."

When uniformed officers entered the motel room, Gilmore, who had been waiting in a car in the adjacent parking lot, fled, says U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.

Officers stopped Gilmore’s car and recovered the phone used to arrange the meeting between the victim and the undercover agent.

Additionally, from September 2020 through April 2021, Gilmore trafficked two other victims to engage in commercial sex acts in addition to the victim he advertised on April 13, 2021.

During that time period, Gilmore had been required to register as a sex offender as a result of a prior conviction.

Big potential penalties

Each count of sex trafficking of a minor is punishable by 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Each count of committing a sex offense as a registered sex offender is punishable by a mandatory penalty of 10 years behind bars, which must run consecutively to any other term of imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.