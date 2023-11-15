Published reports say six people were injured when a school bus overturned on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County Tuesday.

According to WCAU-TV, the accident happened on the southbound side of the roadway near mile marker 69 in Barnegat Township.

WPVI-TV reported six people suffered minor injuries, including the driver of the bus, an aide, three students, and another person in another vehicle.

Details on the other vehicle referenced in the report from 6ABC were not known.

The smaller-sized school bus was reportedly from Brick Township.

It was not immediately known which school the students that were on the bus attended.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.