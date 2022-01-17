Results Are In: The Best Cheesesteak In Atlantic City Area Is?

We’ve had so much fun together during this National Football League Wildcard Playoff weekend.

We have now completed a friendly competition over the past 24 hours, asking our readers to vote for, who makes the best cheesesteak in the Atlantic City area?

The votes are in and have been counted.

The winner is:

The White House Sub Shop - Atlantic City

We selected 9 area establishments for our readers to choose between.

We received 158 votes, with 9 different restaurants. Here are the top 5:

1. White House Sub Shop

2. Pete’s Sub Shop

3. Sack O’ Subs

3. Vic’s Subs

5. Dino’s Sub Shop

The White House Sub Shop of Atlantic City opened in 1946 during World War II.

Founded by Anthony "Tony" Basile, along with his Aunt Basilia and Uncle Alfred "Fritz" Sacco. Prior to this, the front of the Arctic Avenue building was Mr. Basile's tailor shop.

After the war, they closed the tailor shop and “opened the front of the building as a cold ‘submarine’ sandwich shop.”

A very cool fun fact: The fountain and grill hood found today in the front was from the original store.

From The Beatles to Frank Sinatra, The White House Sub Shop has been an iconic establishment that makes a truly great sub.

