RIDGEWOOD — Things were buzzing in a Bergen County village outside of a local Starbucks on Monday afternoon, and it wasn't because of their caramel macchiato.

Police had to call a beekeeper to come and help remove a beehive with about 12,000 to 15,000 bees in a tree near a Starbucks on Main Street in Ridgewood, according to a photojournalist's Facebook post.

A Starbucks patron called the police to report the potentially dangerous situation. When they arrived at the scene and assessed the situation, officers then contacted local beekeeper Frank Mortimer, who responded to the location.

Mortimer recommended the swarm be removed from its perch 30 feet up the tree. Photojournalist Boyd Loving said a fire truck was used to hoist Mortimer towards the hive.

Although he was able to remove all the bees within 30 minutes, an unprotected firefighter who accompanied Mortimer, had to step down from the tower ladder after being stung more than a dozen times.

According to Loving, Mortimer reportedly plans to relocate the thousands of bees to a secure location in Glen Rock.

