School Bus, Pickup Truck Heavily Damaged in Atlantic County, NJ, Crash

School bus-pickup truck crash in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Elwood Volunteer Fire Company Station 160

A school bus and a pickup truck were both heavily damaged in a crash in Atlantic County.

Looking at the pictures, one might assume there were some very serious injuries, but here's the good news: there were no children on the bus at the time of the accident and both drivers sustained only minor injuries.

From the looks of things, it could easily have been a lot worse.

Details as of this writing were limited, but the Elwood Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened at Weekstown Road and 7th Avenue in Mullica Township.

Photos of the crash show the front of a Dodge Ram pickup truck completely demolished.

School bus-pickup truck crash in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Elwood Volunteer Fire Company Station 160
The school bus, from Integrity Transportation, was missing at least two tires, had a shattered windshield, and was scraped down one side of the vehicle.

School bus-pickup truck crash in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Elwood Volunteer Fire Company Station 160
The Mullica Two Fire Department initially responded to the accident and was assisted by the Egg Harbor City Fire Department.

Second school bus crash this week

This is the second crash involving a school bus in the Garden State this week.

On Tuesday, six people, including three students, were hurt when a school bus overturned on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

Those injuries were described as minor.

