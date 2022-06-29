Cops in Gloucester County say six people have been arrested in connection to a vacant home that was burglarized and 14 guns that were taken from that house have been recovered.

Get our free mobile app

Officials with the Monroe Township Police Department say they received a burglary complaint regarding a home on the 3000 block of South Black Horse Pike on May 23rd and May 31st.

The home, which was temporarily vacant while its owner was being taken care of by relatives, was broken into several times, according to police.

[S]ubjects made entry into the residence and began unlawfully removing property, which includes numerous firearms, ammunition, and collectibles belonging to the victim. . . . The missing guns made their way into surrounding jurisdictions. Through collaborative efforts, 10 long guns and 4 pistols were recovered, in addition to ammunition and other items belonging to the victim.

A four-week-long investigation by police resulted in the following people being arrested:

31-year-old George Ginder of Franklinville - Charges: burglary, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of burglary tools, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, conspiracy

burglary, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of burglary tools, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, conspiracy 33-year-old Jonalyn Kerr of Franklinville - Charges: burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, possession of prescription legend drugs, conspiracy

burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, possession of prescription legend drugs, conspiracy 41-year-old Todd McCool of Franklinville - Charges: receiving stolen property, obstructing the administration of law

receiving stolen property, obstructing the administration of law 57-year-old John Sloss of Williamstown - Charges: burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of rifles/shotguns, unlawful disposition of a weapon, possession of CDS, conspiracy

burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of rifles/shotguns, unlawful disposition of a weapon, possession of CDS, conspiracy 56-year-old Daniel Sellenthin of Williamstown - Charges: burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of rifle/shotguns, conspiracy

burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of rifle/shotguns, conspiracy 54-year-old Kenneth West Jr of Vineland - Charges: burglary, theft, criminal mischief, conspiracy

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

23 Signs You Grew Up in Williamstown, NJ If you grew up in or around Williamstown (Monroe Township), NJ, back in the 80s, chances are you'll remember a lot of these places...