Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens this weekend in NJ

One of the largest waterparks in the region, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, is set to open this weekend (May 20) with new attractions and old favorites.

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

The park will operate several of its signature attractions while debuting new guest enhancements in preparation for the summer season.

Hurricane Harbor will operate on weekends, May 20 through June 11. Daily operation will run from June 17 through Sept. 4.

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

According to a statement from the park, the new additions for 2023 include:

Enhanced Menus – Guests will see more diverse options featured within the water park. Items include jerk chicken sandwiches, Caribbean salad, bacon wrapped pork kabob, dole soft serve and more. VIP Lounges – Guests looking for a premiere experience can upgrade to a private VIP lounging area with access to games and televisions. Splash Island – Coming this summer, kids will delight in the brand-new tree house play structure. With more than 50 play features, young families will love the mini slides and curtain waterfalls. But no treehouse is complete without that gigantic water bucket perched high above and always ready to soak the splash-seekers below. Seven Brand New Slides – Coming this summer, guests will find seven brand new colorful slides meant for smaller riders. The addition of Cowabunga, Jellyfish Twist (two slides), RipCurl, Shark Attack, Splashin’ Seal, and Stingray Racer bring the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill.

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

Also, if you’re looking for summer work, Six Flags is hiring. More than 10 diverse departments are hiring, with most wages ranging from $15 to $20 per hour. Applicants must be at least 14 years old. Interested applicants can text FUN to 732-307-6688, log on to www.sixflagsjobs.com or visit the Employment Center daily from 11 am to 7 pm. Six Flags Great Adventure Employment Center: 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ. Next to 607 Monmouth Road, Cream Ridge, NJ, approximately ½ mile west of the main park entrance.

Hurricane Harbor Hurricane Harbor loading...

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey