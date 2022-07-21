Authorities in Camden County say an arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of a store owner earlier this week.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 31-year-old Yaphet Norman of Camden was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony murder for allegedly killing 40-year-old Luis Morales.

Just before 11:00 Tuesday morning, officers with the Camden County Metro Police Department responded to Fortuna Grocery at Louis and Kaighn Avenues in Camden after they received 9-1-1 calls about a robbery.

At the scene, "officers located a male inside of the store suffering from apparent gunshot wounds."

Get our free mobile app

The victim, Morales, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just minutes later.

According to WCAU-TV, Morales, who owned the store, was shot at least 12 times and was days away from being married.

Cándido Serrano, a relative of Morales, told the station, "It was a loss of a man who if he had to take food out of his mouth to give it to you, he would do it. Super humble to the community, he helped anyone."

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey