After two years and countless rumbles of a comeback, Taco Bell is finally bringing the Mexican Pizza back to its menus on May 19. Salivary glands in overdrive? Jon Pardi's wife Summer is here to save the day if you want to make a Mexican Pizza from home anytime you're craving it.

During a 2021 episode of her Instagram cooking show Pardi Plates, Summer shared her own knockoff recipe for fans to make at home.

The recipe only requires eight ingredients, and all of them are typically found in Taco Bell's recipe: Tortillas, ground beef, taco seasoning, refried beans, red enchilada sauce, mixed cheese and toppings like tomatoes, shredded lettuce and onion, per your preference. It's a fairly simple process of pre-baking your tortillas, layering them up with sauce, beans, cheese and meat and baking them again. Then you top with the fresh ingredients and enjoy. Summer Pardi topped hers with some hot sauce.

She has posted several Pardi Plates episodes on Instagram sharing some of her and husband Jon's favorite recipes. If you want to eat like the Pardis, you'll find recipes for steak and potatoes, lasagna, coconut shrimp and Cowboy Crack, which she says is a favorite. It's a cheesy, meaty, macaroni and cheese with some extra fixings.

Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell menus across the nation on May 19. Fans will be able to order theirs through DoorDash and other delivery platforms. In celebration of the end of the Mexican Pizza drought, Dolly Parton has signed on to star in Mexican Pizza: the Musical. The production is "based on the true story of the internet losing its mind."