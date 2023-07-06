Get our free mobile app

Authorities in Toms River are asking for your help with locating a 61-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in a week.

Susan Nelson of Toms River has not been seen or heard from by family or friends since June 28th.

Nelson is 5' 2" tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Police were not able to provide a description of the clothing she was wearing when she disappeared.

Susan Nelson of Toms River NJ - Photo: Toms River Township Police Department

They also pointed out that she does not have a vehicle registered in her name.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Susan Nelson is asked to contact Det. Macdonald with the Toms River Township Police Department at (732) 349-0150.

