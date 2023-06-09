A woman from Allentown, Monmouth County, has been charged for allegedly fraudulently obtaining a mortgage.

Get our free mobile app

32-year-old Sydne Phillips is facing two counts of second-degree theft by deception, second-degree identity crime/impersonation, and two counts of third-degree forgery.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says an investigation began in January after a representative of a Bordentown title company approached police with a fraudulent check in the amount of just over $76,600 that had been provided at closing by Phillips.

The investigation, which is continuing, revealed that the check was part of a scheme that allowed Phillips to secure a mortgage on an $840,000 house on Cannonball Court in Allentown, New Jersey (Monmouth County). She is also accused of forging multiple documents, using the identity of a relative, providing fraudulent tax income forms for that relative, and providing fraudulent bank account statements.

Phillips was taken into custody on June 1st at the home she is accused of illegally obtaining.

Cannonball Court in Allentown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Cannonball Court in Allentown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

She is currently being lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

This investigation was conducted by the Burlington and Monmouth County Prosecutor's Offices, the Bordentown City Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

An Average House is Worth Over $1 Million in These 16 NJ Shore Towns As of February 2023