The best pasta in the country is coming to NJ this summer

Don Carano was a third-generation Italian American with a heart for family and a head for business and was the CEO of Eldorado Resorts in Reno, Nevada, when he founded La Strada restaurant in 1978.

His grandson, Anthony Carano, is today the President and COO of Caesars Entertainment. He is proud to continue his father’s legacy with the opening of a brand new, even cooler location of La Strada at Harrahs in Atlantic City.

Paying tribute to the family’s origins and love for Italian cuisine, the restaurant uses authentic Italian ingredients and family recipes to bring a piece of the Carano heritage to the U.S.

La Strada at the Shore is going to be the first restaurant on the East Coast featuring the Carano family’s inspired Italian cuisine. And it’s sure to be a hit!

La Strada at the Shore will offer a contemporary dining experience but will keep the basics of its sister restaurant intact: fresh pasta, bold flavors, and a creative cocktail menu inspired by stories of the Carano family.

The menu will feature classic options like Chicken Parmigiana and Rigatoni as well as Don’s favorite wine and homemade gelato.

But the highlight of the menu is what was named “Best Pasta in the Country" by the venerable food journalist Sara Ventiera for Food Network in 2019. It’s La Strada's famous Porcini Ravioli, made with fresh herbs. And just the sound of it is making my mouth water.

The best and freshest ingredients are the hallmark of La Strada's menu. And, unlike the original La Strada in Reno, La Strada at the shore will have a refreshed look. Modern, chic with a cooler ambiance, stunning table settings a redesigned fireplace, and wall art that pays homage to the restaurant's Italian roots.

The space will also feature a wine display near the bar and restaurant entrance. And for a more modern vibe, technology is a must: several interactive tableside touchpoints will make the experience feel very up-to-date.

There’s also an in-house butcher shop, as well as a bakery, and roastery, with signs in the back of the kitchen reminding the chefs to "put salt in the water" to ensure that the dish is the most flavorful it can be.

If you’re an Italian foodie, (and in New Jersey, who isn’t) La Strada is gonna be your go-to for fine Italian cuisine in a beautiful contemporary atmosphere.

The restaurant is set to open on May 19th, so make a reservation now, because they’re sure to be lining up!

