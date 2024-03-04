The Lowdown on the Atlantic City St Patrick’s Day Parade
If you're a fan of parades, wearing green, the Atlantic City Boardwalk, or drinking beer outside, have we got an event for you!
The Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade is on Saturday
This year's parade - the 36th annual - takes place on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, starting at 1 pm.
Courtesy of the parade's official Facebook page, we've got the official facts!
The parade will start near Ocean Casino and end near Albany Avenue. (That's a long walk - about two miles!)
The parade is expected to last about 3 hours and is on rain or shine. (Extreme severe weather would be the only reason for a cancellation.)
Can I drink at the parade?
Yes! Open containers are allowed on the boardwalk!
Public restrooms will be open on the boardwalk, too - at New York, Mississippi, and Chelsea Avenues.
You can bring your own chairs, although there's no guarantee that people won't stand in front of you.
What else do you need to know?
Parking is available, well, everywhere. It's Atlantic City, you know! In casino garages, parking lots, street parking. Again, it's Atlantic City - lots of places to park.
Over 120 groups are expected to be in the parade. Organizers are estimating about 70,000 people will attend. (Most will be wearing green!)
It should be a lot of fun! A big shout out to the organizers who've really gone above and beyond to make this year's parade bigger and better than ever!
Fingers crossed for good weather (and cold green beer)!
SOURCE: Facebook - Atlantic City Saint Patricks Day Parade
