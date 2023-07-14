The nation’s most densely populated city is in New Jersey

We’ve often heard that New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the US, what with over 9 million people crammed into our state, but which one earned the designation as the most densely populated in the entire country?

Not surprisingly, the winner is in North Jersey, Hudson County to be exact.

The most densely populated town in the country, according to 24/7 Wall St., is Guttenberg. Guttenberg, at only four blocks wide, is the seventh smallest town in the state. It has a population of 11,446, and 59,309 people per square mile.

New York City ranks sixth, with a population of 8,335,897 and a density of 22,774 per square mile. Three cities in Hudson County are the second through fifth most populated cities. These are West New York (pop 51,981, density 52,295), Union City (pop 65,366, density 50,789), and Hoboken (pop 57,703, density 46,162).

New Jersey comes in as the most densely populated state with 1.3k people per square mile. Next comes Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maryland.

The least densely populated state is Alaska with only 1.3k people per square mile; the other lightly populated states are: Wyoming (5.98 per sq. mile), Montana (7.64), N. Dakota (11.75), and S. Dakota (11.98).

According to Wisevoter.com, New Jersey’s high population density can be attributed to several factors, including its proximity to major metropolitan areas like New York City and Philadelphia, as well as its well-developed transportation infrastructure and diverse range of economic opportunities.

Imagine that, we’re the most densely populated state even though big portions of the southern and northwestern parts of the state are very lightly populated.

