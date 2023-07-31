Icons: The Nation&#8217;s Top 30 Beloved Brands Revealed

Icons: The Nation’s Top 30 Beloved Brands Revealed

As consumers, we encounter countless brands every day, each with its unique charm and allure. Whether it's the dependable Energizer batteries, the trusted Kleenex tissues, the reliable Elmer's glue, or the delicious Kit Kat candy bar, we all have our favorites that bring joy to our lives.

Have you ever wondered which brands hold the highest popularity among Americans? Wonder no more! YouGov.com recently conducted an extensive survey, gathering opinions from over 3,000 Americans representing diverse regions and demographics nationwide.

Today, we bring you a curated list of the top 24 most popular brands, including one brand with its headquarters right here in New Jersey, each category representing the percentage of people who hold a favorable opinion of them:

The 78% Club: (78% positive opinion of a brand)

  • Snickers (Chocolate Bar)
  • Dove Chocolate
  • Hefty (Bags)
  • Pillsbury
  • Lysol
  • Energizer (Batteries)
Impressive with 79%:

  • Heinz Ketchup
  • Hershey's
  • Quaker (Oats)
  • McCormick (Food Flavoring)
  • WD-40
  • Lay's Chips
Soaring at 80% Popularity Score:

  • Oreo Cookies
  • Duracell (Batteries)
  • Bounty (Paper Towels)
  • Dairy Queen

Claiming a spot at #6:  Kleenex    

Tied at #2 are Four Renowned Brands:

  • Band-Aid (with headquarters right here in New Jersey!) 
  • Ziploc
  • Dawn (Dish Soap)
  • Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

And the Unbeatable Champion at #1 is ... M&M's!

M&M's has captured the hearts of millions with its vibrant and delectable chocolate treats. With widespread appeal and unwavering delight, M&M's has rightfully earned its position as America's favorite brand.

There you have it – the top 30 most popular brands in America, spanning various categories. It's fascinating to witness which brands resonate most with people nationwide. Did your favorites make the list?

