The Philadelphia ‘Choco Taco’ Discontinued – Will It Return?

The “Choco Taco” was created almost 40 years ago by Alan Drazen, when he worked for the Jack & Jill Ice Cream Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The genesis of this idea came at a time when the Mexican restaurant chain Chi Chi‘s was supremely popular.

The proximity of its creation alone, along with the fact that the Choco Taco is a tasty treat has made it very popular in Philadelphia, New Jersey, and around the entire country.

Klondike confirmed in late summer, 2022 that this iconic ice cream treat will be discontinued. However, instant public reaction in favor of keeping it is causing the company to potentially reconsider its decision.

Still, no final decision has been made on whether or not to bring back these frozen chocolate treats.

Drazen’s creation took ice cream, chocolate, peanuts, and a waffle cone, formed it in the shape of a taco and the rest is history.

Klondike confirmed to USA Today that they know that this will be “very disappointing to fans.”

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," wrote Klondike in its statement.

At the time of the announcement, we went to social media across the region and country to see what people were saying.

Spencer McDonald In Sterling, Virginia wrote simply, “Sad Day,” along with a picture of a Choco Taco.

Wendy Roberts Friel wrote:

“THE HOARDING HAS BEGUN!!!" (Posting her own photo below).

Wendy Roberts Friel Wendy Roberts Friel loading...

Highly regarded radio talk show host Jeff Katz wrote:

“Very sad news to share,” said Katz. Katz lived in the Atlantic City area more than 30 years ago. He has been a well-traveled and successful broadcaster in multiple markets, including his long-time, popular stint presently in the Ashland, Virginia area.

One of my favorite social media posts on this topic comes from DatGuy83, who wrote:

Out of everything that has happened over the last few years, the news that the Choco Taco is no more has to be the hardest to hear. I'm going to need time to process this and deal with it. Hug your loved ones, you never know when they might be gone - DatGuy83

That’s just a good old fashion fun comment. But, you can see that people are passionate about this “loss.”

They say … whoever “they” are … that all good things must come to an end.

To those who have enjoyed the Choco Taco, this one is going to hurt for a while.

However, the news that they could return is providing hope to the many consumers of this product.

SOURCES : Klondike, USA Today.

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Favorite Winter Comfort Foods