Things To Do In The Atlantic City Area For Labor Day Weekend

If you live in or visit the Atlantic City and Southern New Jersey region, then you know what a tremendous area this is to live, work and play.

Yet another summer season has flown by in the blink of an eye.

The weather forecast for the entire Labor Day Holiday Weekend looks great for outdoor activities.

Many of you already have your holiday plans set, however, here are some additional ideas just in case you haven’t made firm plans … or, some ideas that you can consider and add to your current plans.

The Beaches and Boardwalks throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties. You can enjoy amusement rides, food and beverage and other wonderful activities.

Bart Blatstein has unique activities at his Showboat Atlantic City with ISLAND Waterpark and Lucky Snakes video arcade.

ISLAND Waterpark has been a big hit. It is the largest and most comprehensive indoor waterpark in America.

It is a world-class caliber facility, located right here in Atlantic City.

Lucky Snakes video arcade offers giant versions of many favorite retro video games. It transcends age, as all demographics enjoy it equally.

It’s hard to find something that everyone likes to do.

Up and down the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, there are fantastic food and beverage opportunities that are available.

There are great shows and activities taking place at various Atlantic City casinos and the dining is world-class caliber in every way.

The IMAX movie theater at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino is a great family activity.

There are countless other movie theaters throughout the Atlantic City area, such as Ventnor Square Theater, along with Nucky’s food and beverage experience.

There are so many casino and non-casino dining establishments available.

Of course, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks and Atlantic Ocean are the stars of this holiday weekend.

You can also enjoy bike riding, miniature golf, golf carts and Cain’s Custom Cart rentals … which are a wonderful form of travel for your long holiday weekend.

Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City has great dining, boat rides, parasailing, fishing and more.

The Atlantic City area is rich in so many resources and activities that are available to enjoy.

Have a great long, holiday weekend.

