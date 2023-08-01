I was just browsing through homes for sale that I could never afford, and I came across this little gem: a 17,425-square-foot mansion sitting on three acres in Rumson. Man, is it spectacular!

It has 26 rooms, including six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

It’s fancy enough that it has a name: Villa Paradiso and it is “where the Amalfi Coast meets the East Coast.”

Here’s part of the listing:

Regal gates open to a long lushly landscaped drive and all of the majesty of a private 17,000+ sqft. custom Mediterranean Villa on three incredibly detailed levels. Lavish and luxurious with a touch of whimsy and warmth, inspired by a love of the sea and the joy of family and friends.

It has 200 feet of waterfront.

This is one of the two gourmet kitchens the mansion boasts.

It certainly has the look of an Italian villa.

The sun-flooded first floor boasts an oversized living room featuring stunning arched windows that overlook the impeccable grounds and Navesink River. The Library, guest suite, custom Italian Kitchen with top of the line appliances and attached butlers pantry, the grand dining room seats 18 comfortably allowing for elegant dinner parties.

How about this: a 20,000 gallon aquarium.

The formal dining room with a table roughly the size of a river barge.

The wine cellar accommodates 1,500 bottles.

The home is perfect for outdoor entertaining.

You’re probably wondering how much this magnificent home costs; it has a price tag to match the grandeur of the mansion: $17,500,000. The property tax bill for 2022 was $129,115.

For more pictures or to make an offer, click here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

