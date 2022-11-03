A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country.

Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.

Of their rankings overall, they say,

America has some fantastic cities, sure— but the most beautiful towns in America offer something all their own. Whether they have over-the-top American charm or proximity to some of the loveliest landscapes on earth, these idylls are worth a stopover, at the very least. And don't worry, you won't run out of things to do: These small towns are home to local boutiques, tons of outdoor activities, and restaurant-to-people ratios that lean way in your favor.

And among those 26 towns is one of the brightest gems in the entire State of New Jersey -- of course, we're talking about Cape May.

Cape May Lighthouse

Why Cape May?

Specifically, about Cape May, Conde Nast remarked,

A perfect marriage of charm and history, the town’s historic Victorian district, and miles of intricate, candy-colored manses make for prime early-morning-stroll viewing. The tiny peninsula also offers some of the best birdwatching in the country—and, from March to December, fantastic whale watching.

Washington Street Mall in Cape May NJ

Of course, anyone who has spent any amount of time in Cape May almost immediately wants to return.



The city features dozens of quaint bed and breakfasts, a bandstand in the middle of town that often features live music, colorful streets, charming restaurants, countless shops, beautiful beaches, and a lighthouse that has been standing for well over 150 years.



What other towns are as beautiful as Cape May?

Other towns making the list include,

St. Augustine, FL

Harpers Ferry, WV

Nantucket, MA

Taos, NM

See their full list here.

Where do the locals go in Cape May?

Scroll through our entire list of cool places, restaurants, and bed and breakfasts that you will definitely want to visit the next time you are in Cape May. Enjoy!

