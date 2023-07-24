This is New Jersey’s favorite junk food

Everybody likes junk food, right? At least every once in a while if not more frequently. Even health-conscious bodybuilders have a “cheat” day.

But when people are jonesing for some junk food, what do they reach for? A website called Casinos.com culled information from Google Trends; they measured the search volume of 32 popular snacks and candies by state, looking at a year’s worth of trends going back to July 17, 2022.

By the way, according to Casinos.com, the term junk food was first coined way back in the 1950s and celebrates all food high in fats, sugar, salt, carbs, and calories.

From Casinos.com, here are some of the ground rules:

For the purposes of this research, we left out fast food restaurants such as McDonald's, Burger King, and KFC as they are worthy of their own bespoke nationally celebrated day (National Fast Food Day, November 16). Likewise, we didn't include drinks or sodas, and basically, anything you can consider healthy.

The number one junk food snack in the United States is Sour Patch Kids; seven states had them #1. Likewise, Animal Crackers (5) and Kit Kat (5) both performed well in the research.

But what is New Jersey’s favorite junk food? It’s a cookie: Chips Ahoy! to be precise.

The cookies were followed by Kit Kats and Sour Patch Kids.

There are some surprises in the research: Reese’s only appeared once, as Ohio’s favorite snack, but wasn’t in the top three of any other state. Similarly, Oreos were the favorite in only one state, Iowa, and Swedish Fish made the top three in just two states, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

On the other hand, Animal Cracker took top honors in five states. Who knew?

