This Legend Is The Most Famous Person Ever Born In New Jersey

After giving thought to who is the most famous person ever born in New Jersey … in the end, the answer was self-evident to me.

My ultimate choice was simple. He arrived 108 years ago and was born at home and not in a hospital.

On December 12, 1915, “The Chairman of The Board,” Francis Albert Sinatra was born in an upstairs tenement located at 415 Monroe Street in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Frank Sinatra was the only child of Italian immigrants named Natalina "Dolly" Garaventa and Antonino Martino "Marty" Sinatra.

In my view, Frank Sinatra is the most famous singer (also a great actor) of the 20th century … and, if you don’t agree with that … Sinatra is undoubtedly one of one of the greatest American vocalists of all time.

Sinatra and New Jersey are synonymous with one another.

Specifically, Sinatra and Atlantic City had a more than 50-year close relationship, with Sinatra appearing at various venues throughout “The World’s Playground.”

Sinatra played The Steel Pier, The 500 Club, Resorts Casino Hotel, The Golden Nugget Casino Hotel and the Sands Hotel and Casino to name a few.

The Frank Sinatra and Steve Wynn television commercials were epic during the 1980’s when Sinatra was under contract with Steve Wynn and the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

On December 13, 2021, The Frank Sinatra Statue was unveiled in Sinatra’s hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey.

My good friend Joe Piscopo was the Emcee of this special event.

Below is a look at the amazing life-size bronze statue of Sinatra.

Frank Sinatra Statue via Facebook. Frank Sinatra Statue via Facebook. loading...

The Sinatra statue was unveiled at the Sinatra Park Amphitheater on December 12, 2021.

The view from Sinatra Park is breathtaking.

View from Frank Sinatra Park - Google Maps. View from Frank Sinatra Park - Google Maps. loading...

The statue was created by sculptor Carolyn Palmer, who has also has created statues of other legendary figures … Lucille Ball, Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt and several Popes.

Palmer attended the Sinatra unveiling and ABC7ny.com reported at the time that Palmer said:

"It is truly an honor to try and capture the magic of Sinatra," Palmer said. "His music and work is so inspiring and lives on. Having been loved by everyone, this sculpture means the world to me."

According to Wikipedia, here are the specifics regarding the Sinatra Statue:

“The 6-foot (1.8 m) tall bronze work sits atop a round pedestal inscribed with Francis Albert Sinatra. It depicts Sinatra at the age of 45 leaning against a lamppost and tipping his hat.”

It’s located on the Sinatra Park section of the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway.

The Galloway Township, New Jersey Garden State Parkway rest stop was also named after Frank Sinatra by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

It officially became the "Frank Sinatra Service Area" In April, 2022.

Frank Sinatra Died on May 14, 1998 at the age of 82 in Los Angeles, California.

It’s nice to see that these kinds of tributes keep pouring in for “Ole Blue Eyes” more than three decades after Sinatra’s passing.

SOURCES : Harry Hurley, Wikipedia and ABC7ny.com

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos