This NJ town was named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

There are many types of places to live in New Jersey; if you’re a fan of the ocean, you can live at the Shore, if you like a more rural setting, we have plenty of spots for that, too. We have urban settings, bucolic settings and everything in between. My point is, the best place to live can be different for everyone.

That wouldn’t make a good list, however. The people at 24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of over two dozen metrics to identify the absolute best place to live in each state. It considered all boroughs, census-designated areas, cities, towns, and villages with at least 8,000 residents.

The winner for New Jersey is Haddonfield in Camden County. According to 24/7 Wall St.:

Haddonfield is one of the most economically prosperous places in New Jersey and the United States as a whole. The typical Haddonfield home earns $135,700, nearly $62,000 more than the typical New Jersey household. Haddonfield lies just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, providing its residents access to the jobs that the city offers.

As is the case with a lot of affluent communities, crime rates in Haddonfield are lower than the state average, too.

Compared to the rest of the state, Haddonfield residents are not likely to struggle with poverty. The area has a poverty rate of just 2.9 percent, well below New Jersey's poverty rate of 10.9 percent. Though Haddonfield's cost of living is 11 percent more than that of the average American city, it is still one of the lowest in New Jersey.

Here are the stats for Haddonfield:

⚫ Population: 11,444

⚫ 5 yr. population change: -1.3 percent

⚫ Median home value: $487,700

⚫ Median household income: $135,700

