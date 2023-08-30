This was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey

It’s always fun to argue about food: who has the best pizza, where’s the best ice cream, or which is the best steakhouse? Reasonable minds can differ, of course.

The latest food to be crowned is the best steakhouse in New Jersey. Earlier this year, I told you that Mashed had declared that Rare, The Steakhouse in Little Falls was the best.

Now, a website called Lovefood has weighed in on the debate.

That site says that the top steakhouse in New Jersey is Morton’s The Steakhouse in Atlantic City. About Morton’s, Lovefood says:

In a city with a steakhouse around every corner, Morton's The Steakhouse is often tipped as the best – and rightly so. Located inside Caesar's Casino & Hotel, the elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and USDA prime-aged steaks that often come served with the freshest seafood. The Cajun rib-eye steak is the top order here, with the lobster bisque also getting a thumbs up from diners.

Morton’s was founded in Chicago in 1978 and now has over 60 locations.

Morton's is known for its classic steakhouse fare, including dry-aged steaks, seafood, and chops. The restaurants also have extensive wine lists and offer a variety of cocktails and martinis.

According to their website, Morton’s is known for:

Quality. Consistency. Genuine Hospitality. Driven by the desire to provide genuine hospitality–for our guests and our employees–we offer a setting where people truly care about one another and show it in everything they do. The high level of respect and enthusiasm that runs through our entire organization is evident in many ways, including the longevity of our staff and managers, some of whom have been with us for decades.

For info about Morton’s or to make reservations click here.

