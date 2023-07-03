8 simple ways to help calm your dog during summer fireworks in NJ

Summertime in New Jersey is a wonderful time of year for celebrations. Especially with outdoor activities when the weather is at its best.

One huge part of summertime celebrations is fireworks. Now yes, there are certain restrictions when it comes to what we can and can't legally purchase.

But let's be realistic, those huge boomers will be going off every now and then. And that makes sense since certain venues have permission to do so.

Random celebrations may be one thing, but holidays are another thing altogether. And this is especially true for the nation's birthday.

Fireworks background for 4th of July marigold_88 loading...

Although it's great to celebrate with fireworks, that loud noise can be extremely difficult on your dog. Oftentimes, our pets might get anxious just trying to deal with all that commotion.

If your dog falls into that category, there are things you can do to help them cope during those loud fireworks.

Simple ways to help your pets cope during fireworks Some easy, but important tips that can help keep your pets from getting too anxious during fireworks.

