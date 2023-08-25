68-Year-Old Bank Robber Arrested in Toms River

According to the Toms River Police Department, on Tuesday, a 68-year-old man named Daniel McCarthy was apprehended for allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Toms River and successfully robbing another bank shortly thereafter. The police surveilled the hotel in East Brunswick where McCarthy was staying and took him into custody without incident. McCarthy's first attempt was at First Financial Bank on Route 9, where he handed an employee a note but left empty-handed as he didn't receive any money.

Shortly after, he went to a nearby Santander Bank, handed a teller a note, and successfully fled with a sum of cash. On Thursday, McCarthy was officially charged with one count of 2nd-degree robbery and one count of attempted 2nd-degree robbery. Additional charges are pending against him. He is currently being held at Ocean County Jail and will remain there pending an upcoming bail hearing.